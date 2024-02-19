ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu spends 71 days outside Nigeria during first 9 months in office

Ima Elijah

The president has defended his travels, stating that they are crucial for attracting foreign investment and strengthening diplomatic ties.

Critics argue that President Tinubu's trips are extravagant and unnecessary, especially considering Nigeria's current economic climate. [Presidency]
Critics argue that President Tinubu's trips are extravagant and unnecessary, especially considering Nigeria's current economic climate.

Since assuming office in May 2023, President Tinubu has embarked on 14 international trips, spending a total of 71 days outside the country. This translates to an average of nearly two trips per month, with each trip lasting an average of five days.

Tinubu's recent excursion to Europe sparked disapproval from opposition leader Atiku Abubakar, who denounced the president's absence amidst Nigeria's security challenges, dubbing him a "tourist-in-chief".

Critics argue that these trips are extravagant and unnecessary, especially considering Nigeria's current economic climate.

Reports suggest Tinubu's travel expenses exceeded the allocated budget by 36%, reaching approximately ₦3.4 billion ($2.2 million) in the first six months of his presidency.

They point to rising inflation, unemployment, and insecurity as issues demanding the president's attention at home.

The president has defended his travels, stating that they are crucial for attracting foreign investment and strengthening diplomatic ties.

He recently announced a 60% reduction in the size of his travel delegation, but critics remain skeptical about the overall cost and effectiveness of these trips.

Kenyan President William Ruto has also faced similar criticism for his frequent international travel, earning him the nickname "Flying President."

While some leaders, like Tanzania's late President Magufuli, opted for limited foreign travel, others, like Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera, have even temporarily suspended international trips due to economic hardship.

