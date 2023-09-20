ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu tells UN General Assembly about inhumane migration in West Africa

Ima Elijah

Tinubu outlined the urgent need to address the pressing issue of illegal migration, highlighting its impact on the region's security and prosperity.

President Tinubu delivering his first presentastion at UNGA [Twitter/@TheML007]
President Tinubu delivering his first presentastion at UNGA [Twitter/@TheML007]

Recommended articles

Addressing world leaders in New York, President Tinubu outlined the urgent need to address the pressing issue of illegal migration, highlighting its impact on the region's security and prosperity.

"Our entire region is locked in a protracted battle against violent extremists. In the turmoil, a dark channel of inhumane commerce has formed. Along the route, everything is for sale. Men, women, and children are seen as chattel," President Tinubu solemnly declared to the assembly.

Despite the perilous risks associated with these treacherous journeys across the unforgiving Sahara desert and the perilous Mediterranean Sea, President Tinubu pointed out that "thousands risk the Sahara’s hot sand and the Mediterranean’s cold depths in search of a better life."

ADVERTISEMENT

The President also lamented the unfortunate reality that many of these migrants often end up in lowly-rated jobs when they eventually reach their intended destinations. This phenomenon, he argued, has created volatility in African nations, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the region.

"At the same time," President Tinubu noted, "mercenaries and extremists, armed with lethal weapons and vile ideologies, invade our region from the north."

He emphasised that this harmful traffic not only undermines the peace and stability of the entire West African region but also has severe implications for African nations as a whole.

In a resounding call to action, President Tinubu declared, "African nations will improve our economies so that our people do not risk their lives to sweep the floors and streets of other nations. We also shall devote ourselves to disbanding extremist groups on our turf."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu tells UN General Assembly about inhumane migration in West Africa

Tinubu tells UN General Assembly about inhumane migration in West Africa

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu

Full text of President Tinubu’s first address at UN General Assembly

Full text of President Tinubu’s first address at UN General Assembly

TUC explains why it ignored NLC's warning strike

TUC explains why it ignored NLC's warning strike

Army acquiring helicopters to enhance operations – COAS

Army acquiring helicopters to enhance operations – COAS

UN Deputy Sec-Gen advocates for girls' STEM education to boost digital banking in Nigeria

UN Deputy Sec-Gen advocates for girls' STEM education to boost digital banking in Nigeria

Nigerian fashion brand DWL joins Qatar's Scale7 Fashion Accelerator

Nigerian fashion brand DWL joins Qatar's Scale7 Fashion Accelerator

How to make money as a TikTok star - Purple Speedy

How to make money as a TikTok star - Purple Speedy

5 top Nigerian sports stars to hold the Guinness World Record

5 top Nigerian sports stars to hold the Guinness World Record

Pulse Sports

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis