Tinubu tells UN General Assembly about inhumane migration in West Africa

Addressing world leaders in New York, President Tinubu outlined the urgent need to address the pressing issue of illegal migration, highlighting its impact on the region's security and prosperity.

"Our entire region is locked in a protracted battle against violent extremists. In the turmoil, a dark channel of inhumane commerce has formed. Along the route, everything is for sale. Men, women, and children are seen as chattel," President Tinubu solemnly declared to the assembly.

Despite the perilous risks associated with these treacherous journeys across the unforgiving Sahara desert and the perilous Mediterranean Sea, President Tinubu pointed out that "thousands risk the Sahara’s hot sand and the Mediterranean’s cold depths in search of a better life."

The President also lamented the unfortunate reality that many of these migrants often end up in lowly-rated jobs when they eventually reach their intended destinations. This phenomenon, he argued, has created volatility in African nations, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the region.

"At the same time," President Tinubu noted, "mercenaries and extremists, armed with lethal weapons and vile ideologies, invade our region from the north."

He emphasised that this harmful traffic not only undermines the peace and stability of the entire West African region but also has severe implications for African nations as a whole.