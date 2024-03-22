ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu speaks on budget padding allegation by suspended Senator Ningi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said that the integrity of the National Assembly must remain intact.

President Bola Tinubu hosted the leadership of the Senate to a dinner to break the Ramadan fast at the State House on Thursday in Abuja. [Premium Times]
President Bola Tinubu hosted the leadership of the Senate to a dinner to break the Ramadan fast at the State House on Thursday in Abuja. [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Tinubu said this when he hosted the leadership of the Senate to a dinner to break the Ramadan fast at the State House on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the military would continue to enjoy the support of his administration in neutralising security threats across the country.

Our armed forces are working hard, and we will not allow attackers to undermine the integrity and value of our armed forces and its leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to encourage and fight for our sovereignty, our individual rights to exist, and we will succeed in banishing poverty from our land,’’ the President stated.

On the issue of budget padding, Tinubu said that the integrity of the National Assembly must remain intact and that his administration would always encourage cooperation for the advancement of the nation.

I know the arithmetic of the budget and the numbers that I brought to the National Assembly, and I know what numbers came back. I appreciate all of you for the expeditious handling of the budget. Thank you very much.

“Those who are talking about malicious embellishment in the budget did not understand the arithmetic and did not refer to the baseline of what I brought. But your integrity is intact.

“I am grateful for what you have been doing. The natural challenge we are facing will be over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the current economic difficulty, we are about turning the corner. Our revenue has improved. All we have to do is to control expenditure and manage ourselves better,” the President said.

Tinubu thanked members of the National Assembly for the speedy attention given to the Student Loan Amendment Bill, urging more tolerance, forgiveness, and charity during Ramadan.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, thanked the President for hosting the lawmakers, noting that regular interactions would enhance understanding and productive governance.

“We bring you greetings from the 10th senate. We bring you assurances of continuous collaboration."

Akpabio said that with a President, his Vice and the Chief of Staff as members of the National Assembly, they have no option but to give the executive full cooperation to succeed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu speaks on budget padding allegation by suspended Senator Ningi

Tinubu speaks on budget padding allegation by suspended Senator Ningi

President Tinubu appoints Olugbile Holloway as museum commission DG

President Tinubu appoints Olugbile Holloway as museum commission DG

Wike approves ₦280.3m for scholarships to 13,946 poor students

Wike approves ₦280.3m for scholarships to 13,946 poor students

Nigerian youths are gifted, Tinubu seeks win-win collaboration with Meta

Nigerian youths are gifted, Tinubu seeks win-win collaboration with Meta

Abure says NLC don't own LP, accuses protesters of stealing salaries

Abure says NLC don't own LP, accuses protesters of stealing salaries

Killers of 16 military personnel will not go scot-free – Defence Minister

Killers of 16 military personnel will not go scot-free – Defence Minister

Obi praises Otti for flagging off Abia road that has been abandoned for 40 years

Obi praises Otti for flagging off Abia road that has been abandoned for 40 years

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Benefits of Tinubu’s policies will come to reality soon, minister assures Nigerians

Benefits of Tinubu’s policies will come to reality soon, minister assures Nigerians

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola (Punch)

Fashola advises Sanwo-Olu to ease Lagosians' hardships by reducing taxes