Tinubu serious about commitment to border security - Minister

The minister added the President has a firm belief that a porous border is detrimental to national peace and security.

Tunji-Ojo who made this known during the inauguration of 30 vehicles for border surveillance on Friday in Abuja, said the insurgency being experienced was a wake-up call for the country to secure its borders.

He said that a secured border would translate to a safe and secure nation.

“To secure the country and end the current security challenges, the president is committed to providing the right leadership, equipment, welfare and all that is needed for the NIS to do its duty diligently and effectively”.

According to him, the job of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) goes beyond passport and visa issuance as it is an important arm of the national security architecture.

“It is first in a line of support and defence for the national security agenda, particularly from the perspective of making our borders safe and secure.

“The President is happy about your proposal on surveillance and security of our borders.

“I am also happy because protecting borders and making sure Nigerians can sleep with their eyes closed is a priority of the present administration

“It means that we can effectively contain internal threats while ensuring that we prevent external threats from finding ways into Nigeria.”

According to the minister, Nigeria has the capacity to secure its borders.

“We do not have the longest border in the world, so we have no excuse not to be able to secure our borders.

“In every crisis, there lies an opportunity for greatness. The insurgency that we have today is a wake-up call on why we need to secure our borders,” Tunji-Ojo added.

He also assured the NIS personnel of Tinubu’s commitment to their welfare and training.

The minister said he was working towards formalising a relationship with the Nigerian Military to ensure effective training for officers and men of the service.

“We know what and what you need. Security equipment is major. I assure you, as I always say, doubt of anything, never doubt this, the President will never leave you stranded.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces will never leave you stranded. He will do everything to ensure that you have what it takes to discharge your duties.

“We are ready to motivate you so that we will have what it takes to demand optimal performance from you,” he said.

In her remarks, the Controller General of NIS, Kemi Nandap, said the 30 patrol vehicles would be deployed to enhance the security and integrity of the nation’s borders.

Nandap said that effective border surveillance and patrol was imperative to safeguarding the sovereignty of the country.

She added that it would also ensure the protection of citizens, enhance economic prosperity, and regular, safe, and orderly migration.

The CG said that the provision of the new vehicles was a concrete investment in NIS capacity, providing the dedicated officers with the tools needed to carry out their duties.

Nandap restated her unwavering commitment to border security and “determination to stay one step ahead of those who seek to undermine the laws and threaten the safety of the people”.

“With enhanced mobility, our border patrol teams will be better equipped to detect and deter illegal activities, including smuggling of migrants, trafficking in persons and other transnational crimes.”

She said that the Border Corps architecture would be rejigged to include agile Sector Commanders to carry out consistent surveillance and patrol of the borders.

“As we inaugurate these vehicles into service, I charge all our officers and men to diligently utilise and maintain them.

“Own the responsibility of securing our borders, be dogged and watchful.

“Have integrity and ensure that you do not partake in any acts that contravene our laws or tarnish the image of the Service.