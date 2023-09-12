BREAKING: Tinubu returns to Abuja after diplomatic visits to India, UAE

The President's visit to India was primarily focused on participating in the prestigious G20 Leaders' Summit, which brought together world leaders from across the globe to address pressing global issues.

The summit served as a platform for extensive discussions on vital topics, including the global economy, climate change, and international security.

President Tinubu, a stalwart of Nigerian leadership, engaged in high-level dialogues with fellow heads of state and prominent figures on these critical matters. His active involvement underscored Nigeria's role as a responsible global player and its commitment to finding solutions to the challenges facing the world today.

In the United Arab Emirates, President Tinubu continued to strengthen Nigeria's diplomatic ties with the Gulf nation. He engaged in productive discussions with Emirati leaders, focusing on a wide range of bilateral issues, with a special emphasis on trade and investment. These deliberations aimed to foster mutually beneficial relationships and enhance economic cooperation between Nigeria and the UAE.