Tinubu proposes new salaries for judges amidst Nigeria's economic hardship

This is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpiabio and read at plenary on Wednesday.

“Transmission of judicial office holders’ salaries and allowances bill, 2024.

“By the provisions of section 58, sub Section two of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

"I forward herein, the judicial office holders, salaries and allowances bill, 2024, for the kind consideration of the Senate.

“The judicial office holders salaries and allowances bill seeks to prescribe salaries and allowances and fringe benefits for judicial officials to end the prolong stagnation in their remuneration and to reflect contemporary socioeconomic realities,” he said.

Tinubu said the bill would establish a new legal framework for the remuneration of judicial officials and would ensure significant improvement in their welfare, capacity and the independence of the judiciary.