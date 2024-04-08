Tinubu fulfills promise, allocates 26,404 bags of grains to Sokoto residents

Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, handed over the items and inaugurated the distribution on Sunday in Sokoto. Kyari said that the effort was to cushion the economic hardship faced by citizens in the state, adding that the gesture would cover all the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

He explained that the exercise was in fulfilment of President Bola Tunibu’s promise to reduce the impact of the current economic downturn being experienced in the country.

“It is also in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President as he rightly approved the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted food from the National Strategic Reserve,” he stated.

In his address, Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State said the current economic hardship was not peculiar to Nigeria but a global challenge. He commended President Tinubu for the gesture and the choice of Sokoto to flag off the exercise.

Aliyu assured the Federal government that the stipulated guidelines for distribution would be strictly observed and urged the committee members to ensure judicious distribution of the items.

He charged the committee members to be transparent in all dealings and pledged to argue the federal government’s efforts through the provision of more palliative support to ameliorate peoples’ hardship.

In her remarks, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, said that based on the allocation table, Sokoto would receive 10,120 bags of maize, 11,960 bags of sorghum and 4,324 bags of millet.

“Based on the directives of Mr President, 20% of the food items due for each LGA should be given to religious organisations and 3% to boarding schools in the local government areas,” she said.

According to her, distribution committees were established in each LGA, made up of the Chairman of the LGA, the State Emergency Management Agency and a traditional ruler. Umar said that membership of the committee included representatives of the Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Faith-Based Organisations and the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees.

Others were; the Nigerian Red Cross Society, women's associations, Persons With Disability Groups, youth associations, Principals of boarding schools, Civil Society Organisations and the media.