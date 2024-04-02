Cross-generational exchange as Tinubu greets Senegal's youngest president

A video posted by the official handle of Presidency Nigeria on Twitter now known as X showed the two presidents shaking hands following Faye's inauguration.

President Tinubu, who turned 72 on Friday, March 29, 2024, departed Nigeria on Tuesday morning to attend the inauguration of the youngest elected president in Africa in Dakar.

Meanwhile, in his congratulatory message, Tinubu said Faye's election came with great promise and a sterling record. He wished the young president success as he took on the job of leading the people of Senegal.

Tinubu, who is the chairman of the Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS), said the successful conduct of the Senegal election was a boost to the sub-regional organisation in its efforts to promote peace and constitutional order, as well as strengthen ties among member states.

Tinubu congratulated the people of Senegal and assured them of Nigeria’s best wishes and support 44-year-old Faye, a former tax inspector, has pledged to weed out corruption, restore stability and prioritise economic sovereignty.

This is President Tinubu’s first visit to Senegal since he assumed power in May 2023.