Tinubu commends NSA, security agencies over release of Kaduna schoolchildren

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President emphasised the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

This is stated in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ngelale said that the President reiterated the pledge when he received the news of the release of the Kuriga schoolchildren in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that bandits on March 7 abducted 287 pupils and teachers at Local Government Education Authority Teachers Primary School, Kuriga, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits had on Tuesday demanded one billion Naira ransom for the release of the children through a contact.

Security agencies have, however, been on their heels since Tinubu directed the immediate release of the victims safe and without any ransom.



Tinubu commended the National Security Adviser, the security agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled the situation.

He noted that urgency, meticulous attention and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

“President Tinubu also welcomes the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

“The President assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions,” Ngelale said.

News Agency Of Nigeria





