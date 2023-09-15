ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

Ima Elijah

Tinubu recounted his previous attempts in 2018 to bring about a solution, which proved elusive.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, September 14, 2023 during the inauguration of a presidential committee dedicated to livestock industry reform and long-term solutions for the herders-farmers clashes, Tinubu expressed his commitment to addressing the issue.

The creation of the committee comes in the wake of the National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts in Nigeria's report submission.

Tinubu emphasised, "It is not the fault of herders and farmers that this crisis has persisted. It is the fault of the leadership who failed to find immediate solutions to solve their problems. Leadership is about thinking and doing."

He continued, "Out of every tragedy, if you are careful, you will see an opportunity. We have faced this conflict for some time. We know it is a homegrown problem. It is very hard for people to stay away from their traditional, old ways."

However, he expressed renewed hope in the current efforts, stating, "The federal government is fully prepared to cover the cost of acquiring the land. These opportunities will provide gainful employment for our veterinary doctors, while opening doors for the private sector as the provision of new educational opportunities for herders’ and their children emerge. Medical facilities will be established. This is a life-changing opportunity that we have."

He envisioned a transformed Nigeria, saying, "Imagine us producing enough milk for our school children. Imagine us becoming net exporters of cheese and yoghurt. Imagine us producing the skin massively with a major Nigerian leather industry. Imagine us providing cold storage facilities and employment across the nation. These things are possible in front of us."

It's worth noting that President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, succeeding Muhammadu Buhari, who had been in power since 2015.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

