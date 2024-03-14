Tinubu approves establishment of Africa-CDC regional centre in Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu is the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the President’s approval of the siting of the Centre in Abuja is part of his larger effort to convey Nigeria’s commitment to regional and global health security.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it was also to promote local economic opportunities in the healthcare delivery value chain and enhance Nigeria’s and West Africa’s capacity to respond to outbreaks.

“The Centre will also bring with it enormous socio-economic benefits in the form of enhancing aggregate national productivity and reversing human capacity drain, even as the ability of indigenous medical professionals and scientists will be bolstered to respond adequately to old, recent, and emerging diseases, not only in Nigeria but across the continent.”

The President has also approved the upgrade of the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu to a full-fledged University of Allied Health Sciences.

Ngelale said this was part of Tinubu’s dedicated efforts to build robust human resources for the health and social welfare sector.

He said it would now be known as the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu, under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential spokesman said that the directive came at a time when Tinubu was taking revolutionary initiatives to reform the health sector in the country.

The initiatives include the training of 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide within 16 months, doubling the number of primary health facilities in local communities from 8,800 to over 17,000 over the next three years.

He said the President is also doubling the number of health personnel graduating from accredited nursing and midwifery institutions over the next three years to meet the aspirations of Nigerians for accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services across the nation.

NAN also reports that on March 13, 2016, the AU said on Saturday Nigeria will host one of Africa’s Centre for Disease Control, CDC.

Nigeria was favoured to host one of the region’s CDC after AU experts appraised the effectiveness of the Nigerian government in managing the Ebola scourge in 2014, as well as the recent outbreak of Lassa Fever.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014, the Heads of state and government of the African Union at a Special summit on HIV, TBN and malaria, decided upon the need for an African Centre for Disease Control that would conduct life-saving research, that will also have the capability for disease detection, surveillance and response.

In January 2015, the Assembly also reaffirmed and asked the AU to get to work; even though they gave clear instructions on the nature of the Africa-CDC that is to be set up..