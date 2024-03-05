ADVERTISEMENT
FG begs Lagosians for cooperation as Third Mainland bridge repairs continue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government wants Lagosians to cooperate with traffic officials.

There will be traffic restrictions again this week on the Third Mainland Bridge
There will be traffic restrictions again this week on the Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night in Lagos.

Kesha, who encouraged motorists to cooperate with traffic officials, apologised for any inconvenience that the restrictions might cause motorists.

"The Federal Ministry of Works wish to inform the motoring public that in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation works on the Third Mainland Bridge, the Island-Iyana Oworo bound traffic will be restricted.

"The restriction will be from the bridge from 12:00 am on Wednesday, March 6 to 12 noon on Thursday, March 7, to allow the contractor execute a major aspect of the ongoing repair works on the bridge.

"Consequently, the bridge will not be opened to Iyana-Oworo bound traffic during this period. Thus, all road users plying this route are advised to use alternative routes during this period.

"However, Iyana-Oworo to Island bound carriageway will be free for the use of only island bound motorists throughout the period," she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

