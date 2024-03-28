ADVERTISEMENT
Third Mainland Bridge reopens in 1 week, formal ceremony later - Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the official opening ceremony would be held later, combined with the launch of the coastal road project when the President visits.

Umahi disclosed during a tour of key infrastructure projects in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tour came as members of the National Assembly, comprising both the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Works, undertook a joint oversight function in Lagos.

Recall that the Federal Government had on Jan. 9 begun comprehensive rehabilitation on the bridge due to several failed portions on it.

According to Umahi, only two things are left to be done on the bridge before it will be formally opened to the public.

“The Lane marking, that is, painting the lines on the road to indicate lanes and traffic flow; should be completed within seven days.

“Installing the solar-powered street lights will be done in seven days, but the most important thing is the lane marking; the moment the lane marking is done, we will open the road unofficially.’’

Umahi acknowledged and praised the hard work of the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Korede Keisha and her team for completing the Third Mainland Bridge repairs.

The Chairman, House Committee on Works, Akin Alabi, appreciated the work done so far, saying that people had been commending the project based on what they had seen in the media.

He also acknowledged the vital role the bridge had played and how crucial it was to the area.

Using the idiom, “a square peg in a square hole”, Alabi noted that the minister was perfectly suited for the job and had the necessary skills.

He assured the minister of continued support from the parliament for his efforts.

NAN reports that the bridge is a dual carriageway, with four lanes for vehicles on each side, making a total of eight lanes.

The entire bridge covers a stretch of 11.8 kilometres.

News Agency Of Nigeria

