Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

The reason why Police seal Anambra House Of Assembly complex

The reason why Police seal Anambra House Of Assembly complex

SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

(Channels TV)

The Police Command in Anambra has announced the sealing of Anambra Assembly (ANHA) complex over the impeachment crisis rocking the House.

SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Anambra disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Friday.

Mohammed said the application to seal off the complex was contained in an official letter to the Commissioner of Police.

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it has sealed off the Assembly Complex with effect from 6:00pm of Thursday 15th November, 2018 as a proactive measure to avert possible breakdown of law and order in the Assembly,” he said.

The command implored members of the public to stay away from the complex until further notice.

It also solicited the co-operation of Anambra people in its commitment to provide adequate security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was strong police presence at the complex on Nov. 15 when the House resumed after the impeachment saga that rocked it on Nov. 13.

The house was divided between former Speaker Rita Mmaduagwu who was purportedly impeached and Mr Ikem Uzoezie who was installed as new speaker.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

"Please, don't kill me," Anambra lawmaker pleads as Police teargass protesters
Anambra House Speaker Maduagwu calls lawmakers 'rascals' after she's impeached
INEC to make 2019 ballot papers voter-friendly
APGA assures 100% vote for candidates in Ogbaru LG — Chieftain
Crisis: APGA warns primary election manipulators
Stella Oduah disagree on popular saying, says youths are leaders of today
2019: We want more than SGF, South-West PDP tells Atiku
Police to partner Innoson Motors on production of Armoured Personnel Carriers
Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list

Local

'Nigeria can grow when it is able to get rid of corruption' - Saraki
'Nigeria can grow when it is able to get rid of corruption' - Saraki
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar, a Muslim from Nigeria's north, was nominated last month as the main opposition party's candidate to challenge incumbent Muhammadu Bahari
Pulse Opinion Atiku's economic plan should leave you very afraid
Ortom renames Ochanya's primary school after her
Ortom renames Ochanya's former primary school after her
Appeal Court reduces Nyame's prison sentence, fines him N495m
Appeal Court reduces Nyame's 14-year prison sentence, fines him N495m
X
Advertisement