Another mass kidnapping in Kaduna as terrorists abduct 87 in fresh attack

Bayo Wahab

This brazen attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by residents of Kaduna State.

Bandits have again attacked Kaduna community, kidnapping over 80 people. [Punch]
This incident follows a similar one just two days prior where 16 residents were kidnapped from the Dogon-Noma community in the same local government area.

Harisu Dari, a member of the Kajuru-Station Youths, who spoke to ThePunch, confirmed the latest attack, saying the heavily armed assailants stormed the village around 10 pm. They not only abducted residents but also targeted shops, stealing food items and valuables.

Residents expressed immense fear and frustration. "The villagers are traumatic with the sad development," said Dari. "The government needs to re-strategize in tackling these terrorists."

As of Monday morning, there has been no contact with the kidnapped villagers, further amplifying anxieties.

These recent attacks bring the total number of abductions in Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas in the past two weeks to over 172. Worries are mounting as these communities become hotbeds for terrorist activity.

This brazen attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by residents in Kaduna State. The lack of immediate response from security forces further compounds the fear and frustration felt by the affected communities.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

