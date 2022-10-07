RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Terrorists chase 26 villagers to death during attack in Zamfara

Pulse Mix

The villagers perished in a river while trying to escape from terrorists' attack.

Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]
Over 30 killed as bandits attack Zamfara community for failing to pay 40m levy. [PremiumTimes]

Read Also

How it happened: The incident occured in Birnin-waje village of Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

An indigene of the village, Musa Sani, confirmed to The Punch, that the incident happened after the village came under terrorists' attack.

Sani said, although the victims had managed to escape into the river, the terrorists arrived at the scene and opened fire, causing the boat to capsize, killing 26 people.

He further explained that the terrorists have also kidnapped 27 people in surrounding villages of Rugaje, Danzamau, and Maikulki.

Sani's word: The victims who were mostly women and children were in a boat trying to escape the bandits attack but unfortunately the boat capsized, killing 21 children and five women.”

“As I am talking to you now, we have recovered their dead bodies and we will soon bury them.

“They kidnapped 12 in Rugaje, nine in Danzamau and six in Maikulki.”

Sani appealed to security agents to come to their rescue while revealing that, “there are no security agents in the whole area.”

Pulse reports that Zamfara state remains of the states most ravaged by banditry and terrorists attack in the North-West region of the country.

Though the Nigerian military have recorded some operational success in the state in recent times with bandits and terrorists being bombed in their hideouts, the latest incident suggests that the criminals may have devised a means to continue their reign of terror in Zamfara.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terrorists chase 26 villagers to death during attack in Zamfara

Terrorists chase 26 villagers to death during attack in Zamfara

FG declares Monday public holiday for Eid-el-Maulud celebration

FG declares Monday public holiday for Eid-el-Maulud celebration

Aboto: Senatorial candidate donates new houses to widows of Sheikh killed by flood

Aboto: Senatorial candidate donates new houses to widows of Sheikh killed by flood

Kogi govt moves to recover Obajana Cement Company from Dangote

Kogi govt moves to recover Obajana Cement Company from Dangote

Police arrest 4 suspected armed robbers, recover 11 tricycles worth N13.2m

Police arrest 4 suspected armed robbers, recover 11 tricycles worth N13.2m

Why Ethiopia suspended visa on arrival for Nigerians - FG

Why Ethiopia suspended visa on arrival for Nigerians - FG

Osinbajo seeks protection of Africa from sea-based minerals exploitation

Osinbajo seeks protection of Africa from sea-based minerals exploitation

The West must return Africa’s stolen assets, artefacts - Buhari insists

The West must return Africa’s stolen assets, artefacts - Buhari insists

Fuel queues: Don’t panic, we have enough supply in stock – NNPC Ltd

Fuel queues: Don’t panic, we have enough supply in stock – NNPC Ltd

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn