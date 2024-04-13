Suspected Yoruba nation agitators invade Oyo govt secretariat in army uniform

According to an eyewitness, the intruders laid siege to the secretariat on the morning of Saturday, April 13, 2024, prompting the intervention of the security agencies.

The arm-bearing invaders were reportedly dressed in military camouflage and covered their faces with masks and scarves.

It took the combined efforts of policemen on duty at the Governor’s Office, operatives of the South-West Security Network better codenamed Amotekun, and other security reinforcements to subdue the invaders.

The motive of the onslaught remains unclear as the secretariat is on break and deserted.

The suspects were said to have arrived at the premises in buses hoisting flags suspected to belong to some agitators.

People around the secretariat environment reported sounds of gunshots as security agents engaged the suspected agitators.

Security operatives, including soldiers, have since taken over the area, cordoning off all entry and exit points to the secretariat.

A short clip posted by @Oyoaffairs on Twitter, now X, showed one of the suspects, clad in military camouflage, being held by men of the Nigeria police.

