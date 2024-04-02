ADVERTISEMENT
Telecoms union threatens strike over issues with Huawei's sub-contractors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union resolved to go on strike because of the alleged unresolved issues between the union and sub-contractors linked with Huawei Technologies Nigeria Ltd.

The union announced this in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Okonu Abdullahi, on Tuesday. Abdullahi said that the union resolved to go on strike because of the alleged unresolved issues between the union and sub-contractors linked with Huawei Technologies Nigeria Ltd.

The sub-contractors to Huawei include; Reime Group, All Streamenergy Solutions Ltd., Uppercrest Ltd., Tyllium Nigeria Ltd. and Specific Tools and Techniques Ltd.

He also said that efforts by it and the Ministry of Labour and Employment to resolve its concerns did not work as the companies failed to make themselves available for conciliatory meetings.

“It is in the light of this that the leadership of the union directed its members to begin an indefinite strike effective from April 4.

“We implore Nigerians to bear with us during the period of the strike and the discomfort it may bring to them,” he said.

According to him, the issues that will need urgent implementation include immediate recognition of the fundamental rights of the employees to freely associate with the union.

He said that other issues are immediate remittance of membership dues into the union’s account and regularisation of the employment of union members on the Huawei projects.

“Also important is the involvement of the union in the negotiation of the collective bargaining agreement for the benefit of union members, among others,” he stated.

