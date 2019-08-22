From all indications, It appears not everyone is excited over the arrested of the wanted kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala Wadume.

Wadume was rearrested on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Lai Mai, in Alo Holo area of Kano State, by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

He had escaped in an event which led to the death of three policemen who were allegedly killed by soldiers.

An Army captain was said to have ordered Wadume's release which resulted in a frenzy as residents of Ibi celebrated the freedom of their benefactor.

Days after his arrest. some residents of Ibi, Wadume's hometown, say it would stall the progress of the mosque the alleged kidnap kingpin is building in the community.

An Ibi resident, Yahaya Maikifi Ibi, told Punch that their benefactor’s arrest was “no good news” to the people of Angwan Motori in Serkin Kudu area of Ibi in Taraba State; and other people who had been beneficiaries of his “generosity.”

“He was a benevolent philanthropist that did not discriminate on the basis of ethnicity, religion or tribe. Wadume is constructing a mosque in our area. The project is almost completed and his arrest will stall the project,” he said.

ALSO READ: How I sold six AK-47 to Wadume, says Notorious gun runner

Another Ibi resident, Michael Adi, said the borehole project that had recently been inaugurated by Wadume at Serkin Kudu area of Ibi local government would be a memorable monument for the people of the area.

“I wish you were here to see the mood of the people. Nobody is happy over the development," Adi said.

“Let’s be truthful to ourselves, Hamisu has done well with the people of Ibi and beyond. For some of us here, he has done well by eliminating poverty out of some families."

Meanwhile, a former caretaker chairman of Ibi Local Government Council, Adasho Johnson, described Wadume's arrest as good news, noting that it would lift the siege on the town by security agencies.

"Traditional, religious and community leaders lived in fear following the indiscriminate arrest of the people of Ibi over Wadume’s escape.

“Now that the man in the eye of the storm has been arrested, we will have a relief. We will also wait in good faith to know the true state of the allegations against him,” Johnson said.

In a video after his arrest, Wadume confessed to being released by the military after his captors were killed.