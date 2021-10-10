Taraba first-class monarch Aku Uka of Wukari is dead

This is contained in a press statement issued in Wukari, Taraba on Sunday by Mr Jolly Agbu, the Special Assistant on Media to the Aku Uka.

According to him, “the Supreme Ruler of the Jukun race and Chairman, Taraba Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Shekarau Angyu, joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday.’’

The statement said the Aku Uka died in his palace in Wukari during a brief illness.

It added that all traditional rites in accordance with Jukun culture had since begun and that the final rites would be announced in due course.

The statement said that the Aku Uka joined his ancestors at the age of 84 years after leading the Kwararafa (Junkun) race for 45 Years.