RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Taraba first-class monarch Aku Uka of Wukari is dead

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Aku Uka died in his palace in Wukari during a brief illness.

Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi Kuvyon II the late Aku Uka of Wukari. (Daily Trust)
Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi Kuvyon II the late Aku Uka of Wukari. (Daily Trust)

The Aku Uka of Wukari and Chairman, Taraba Council of Chiefs, Dr Shekarau Angyu, is dead.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a press statement issued in Wukari, Taraba on Sunday by Mr Jolly Agbu, the Special Assistant on Media to the Aku Uka.

According to him, “the Supreme Ruler of the Jukun race and Chairman, Taraba Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr Shekarau Angyu, joined his ancestors in the early hours of Sunday.’’

The statement said the Aku Uka died in his palace in Wukari during a brief illness.

It added that all traditional rites in accordance with Jukun culture had since begun and that the final rites would be announced in due course.

The statement said that the Aku Uka joined his ancestors at the age of 84 years after leading the Kwararafa (Junkun) race for 45 Years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased Aku Uka who was Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse, became a traditional ruler in 1976 as a second class chief but was upgraded to a first class status in 1982.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Court sentences Maina’s son Faisal to 24 years imprisonment

Court sentences Maina’s son Faisal to 24 years imprisonment

Where to invest money for good returns in Nigeria?

Where to invest money for good returns in Nigeria?

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]