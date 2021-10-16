RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tambuwal says no tribe or religion has monopoly of leading Nigeria

Authors:

bayo wahab

Tambuwal says Sokoto state is home to every Nigerian irrespective of religious, tribal or ethnic differences.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto. (Punch)
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto. (Punch)

Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal says the leadership of Nigeria does not belong to any ethnic group or religion.

Recommended articles

The governor said this when he received the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev, Ayokunle Samson Olasupo, at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto on Friday, October 15, 2021.

He said, “The leadership of the country is mutually complementary as Nigeria belongs to every Nigerian, and no one will send anyone out of the country, hence the need to remain together for the betterment of the country.

“The kind of leadership the country needs is one that will understand the issues of diversities and is inclusive in its approach to governance, without tribal or religious sentiments.

“Both Islam and Christianity have been coexisting even before the union of the country came into existence. Those who know history said Christianity and Islam belong to the same root. Jerusalem and Damascus are examples of places where the two religions are being practised side by side.”

Tambuwal, however, praised the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the CAN President for their efforts in preaching peace and unity in the country.

He maintained that Sokoto State is home to every Nigerian irrespective of religious, tribal or ethnic differences.

This according to him is the reason his administration exempts children of other Nigerians resident in the state who attend public schools from paying fees just as the indigenes of the state enjoy free education.

In his remarks, the CAN President said he was in Sokoto to interact with the Sultanate, the government and the people of the state to find solutions to the security challenges facing the country.

While condoling the people of the state over loss of lives occasioned by bandits' activities, Rev. Olasupo urged Muslims and Christians to live in harmony.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]