Tambuwal says no tribe or religion has monopoly of leading Nigeria

The governor said this when he received the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev, Ayokunle Samson Olasupo, at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto on Friday, October 15, 2021.

He said, “The leadership of the country is mutually complementary as Nigeria belongs to every Nigerian, and no one will send anyone out of the country, hence the need to remain together for the betterment of the country.

“The kind of leadership the country needs is one that will understand the issues of diversities and is inclusive in its approach to governance, without tribal or religious sentiments.

“Both Islam and Christianity have been coexisting even before the union of the country came into existence. Those who know history said Christianity and Islam belong to the same root. Jerusalem and Damascus are examples of places where the two religions are being practised side by side.”

Tambuwal, however, praised the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the CAN President for their efforts in preaching peace and unity in the country.

He maintained that Sokoto State is home to every Nigerian irrespective of religious, tribal or ethnic differences.

This according to him is the reason his administration exempts children of other Nigerians resident in the state who attend public schools from paying fees just as the indigenes of the state enjoy free education.

In his remarks, the CAN President said he was in Sokoto to interact with the Sultanate, the government and the people of the state to find solutions to the security challenges facing the country.