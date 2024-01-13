Community engagement helps to keep peace in Kano amind Supreme Court judgment

Commissioner of Police Hussaini Gumel, spoke to newsmen while reacting to the outcome of the Supreme Court’s judgment that confirmed Gov. Abba Yusuf as the duly elected governor of the state.

He said that the Police and security agencies’ engagements with members of the communities and the constant preachings for peace, had done wonders in keeping Kano peaceful.

“To my surprise, Kano people have shown to us that they are wonderful people, and today the state is one of the peaceful states in Nigeria,” he said.

He said the APC officials who lost, had given the Police their words that they accepted the will of Allah and that they would not be party to any unfortunate things that could truncate peace.

CP Gumel said despite the outcome of the judgment, he had directed his men and all other Police formations across the state to continue to keep vigil in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

“I have asked all the DPOs and other Police formations to keep watch on their areas of concentration to ensure that the state remains peaceful and arrest anybody planning violence or wild celebrations.”

But despite the efforts, the CP explained that some faceless persons tried to penetrate Kano in several buses, but stationed armed personnel prevented them.

Gumel commended other sister security agencies for contributing to keeping Kano peaceful.

