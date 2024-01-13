ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Community engagement helps to keep peace in Kano amind Supreme Court judgment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gumel commended other sister security agencies for contributing to keeping Kano peaceful.

Commissioner of Police Hussaini Gumel [Daily Post]
Commissioner of Police Hussaini Gumel [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

Commissioner of Police Hussaini Gumel, spoke to newsmen while reacting to the outcome of the Supreme Court’s judgment that confirmed Gov. Abba Yusuf as the duly elected governor of the state.

He said that the Police and security agencies’ engagements with members of the communities and the constant preachings for peace, had done wonders in keeping Kano peaceful.

“To my surprise, Kano people have shown to us that they are wonderful people, and today the state is one of the peaceful states in Nigeria,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the APC officials who lost, had given the Police their words that they accepted the will of Allah and that they would not be party to any unfortunate things that could truncate peace.

CP Gumel said despite the outcome of the judgment, he had directed his men and all other Police formations across the state to continue to keep vigil in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

“I have asked all the DPOs and other Police formations to keep watch on their areas of concentration to ensure that the state remains peaceful and arrest anybody planning violence or wild celebrations.”

But despite the efforts, the CP explained that some faceless persons tried to penetrate Kano in several buses, but stationed armed personnel prevented them.

Gumel commended other sister security agencies for contributing to keeping Kano peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also lauded officers of the command for demonstrating a high sense of professionalism during and after the judgment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Community engagement helps to keep peace in Kano amind Supreme Court judgment

Community engagement helps to keep peace in Kano amind Supreme Court judgment

Gov Mutfwang claims security agents know masterminds of Plateau attacks

Gov Mutfwang claims security agents know masterminds of Plateau attacks

Dangote thanks Tinubu for support as refinery begins production

Dangote thanks Tinubu for support as refinery begins production

Dangote Refinery finally commences production

Dangote Refinery finally commences production

2023 has been declared as warmest year on record ‘by huge margin’

2023 has been declared as warmest year on record ‘by huge margin’

Make Nigerians your major priority, Tinubu tells APC governors

Make Nigerians your major priority, Tinubu tells APC governors

FG says Abuja-Kano dual carriageway will be delivered in 2026

FG says Abuja-Kano dual carriageway will be delivered in 2026

Cabo Verde becomes 3rd African nation to be declared malaria-free by WHO

Cabo Verde becomes 3rd African nation to be declared malaria-free by WHO

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos warns entertainment centres against sales, distribution of fake drinks

Governor Babajide Sanwo of Lagos State. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos Assembly passes Sanwo-Olu's ₦2.267trn 2024 budget

President Bola Tinubu

Nigerians are confident in your capacity, Tinubu tells security chiefs

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students