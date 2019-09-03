The Supreme Court has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using an employee of the federal government for his private matter.

Abdullahi Abubakar, a Senior Councel in the Ministry of Justice, represented Buhari in court in a suit challenging the President's academic qualification.

Kalu Kalu Agu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy Jyari El-Kunis had filed the suit against the president.

By engaging Abdullahi's service, the Supreme Court is accusing President of contravening provisions of the Code of Conduct for public officials.

Headed by Justice Odili, the five-member panel of judges said President Buhari ought to have hired a private lawyer to handle his personal matter.

During the hearing on Monday, September 3, 2019, Justice Odili had asked Abubakar if he was representing Buhari as a private or public citizen.

“Mr Buhari was sued as a private citizen,” Abubakar said according to TheCable.

Odili replied: “It is inappropriate, the representation of Mr Buhari by the senior state counsel of the ministry of justice in his personal capacity and not as Nigerian president.

"As a former president, Bill Clinton sponsored his own litigation personally, without involving the ministry of justice," she announced.

The Apex court alleged that Buhari's action could also mean the use of taxpayers money to work on his private litigation.