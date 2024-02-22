ADVERTISEMENT
Sunday Igboho of Yoruba Nation returns to Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Igboho had been declared wanted by the DSS for allegedly engaging in activities that threatened national security.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)
His spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed the news through a statement and a video on social media, showing Igboho at a mortuary.

Igboho had been living in exile since 2021, seeking refuge in Benin Republic after being declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS) on terrorism charges.

He faced legal battles in Benin Republic, where he was arrested while trying to travel to Germany. After spending two years in a Beninese prison, he recently regained his freedom.

Known for his activism advocating for the Yoruba Nation and his vocal opposition against attacks on farmers in the Southwest, Igboho had been declared wanted by the DSS for allegedly engaging in activities that threatened national security.

His return to Nigeria for his mother's burial comes amidst ongoing legal and political challenges he faces.

Sunday Igboho of Yoruba Nation returns to Nigeria

