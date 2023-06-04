Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Fuel prices experienced an over 300% jump from ₦185 to over ₦500 across the country last week following the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pull the plug on fuel subsidy payments.

The President made it known while giving his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, that devoting money to subsidy was no longer sustainable for the federal government due to its dwindling resources.

This development has given rise to concerns regarding the ripple effect of the policy on transportation fares, food prices, and the spending power of the Nigerian populace.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Oyo State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Joshua Adekanye, has proposed that Nigerians should switch to using bicycles to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Speaking at the celebration of the 2023 World Bicycle Day in Ibadan on Saturday, June 3, 2023, Adekanye noted that it's more advisable now for the general public to make use of bicycles for their daily commuting.

Explaining the benefits, the FRSC official said carbon emissions to the atmosphere by vehicles would also be drastically reduced when Nigerians rely more on bicycles to move around.

“Use of bicycle is economically cheap because the cost of a bicycle is not as expensive as using a car or motorcycle,” he said.

Stressing the health benefits, the sector commander noted that cycling will not only improve physical strength but also help to reduce body fat “and keep the heart healthy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cycling may help prevent and manage medical conditions; helps in improving mental health and reduces stress, among other benefits,” Adekanye added.

FCT authorities promise to develop bicycle lanes

In a similar vein, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said steps will be taken towards developing bicycle tracks within the Abuja metropolis.

Olusade Adesola, the Permanent Secretary of the FCT disclosed this in a statement by the Director, Information and Communication FCT, Muhammad Sule.

The statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, June 4, 2023, quoted Adesola as saying that bicycle tracks were already captured in the master plan of Abuja city, saying, ”We need to develop them.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This move will deepen the campaign to reduce the effect of climate change, emissions will be reduced if cycling is encouraged.”

The permanent secretary described cycling as an enjoyable and physically beneficial sport which should be encouraged and promoted.

”As a people, we need to imbibe the culture of riding bicycles, both as a sport, exercise and means of transportation.