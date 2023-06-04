The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Nurudeen Shotayo

FRSC said it's advisable for Nigerians to make use of bicycles now that fuel prices have skyrocketed due to subsidy removal.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Recommended articles

Fuel prices experienced an over 300% jump from ₦185 to over ₦500 across the country last week following the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pull the plug on fuel subsidy payments.

The President made it known while giving his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023, that devoting money to subsidy was no longer sustainable for the federal government due to its dwindling resources.

This development has given rise to concerns regarding the ripple effect of the policy on transportation fares, food prices, and the spending power of the Nigerian populace.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Oyo State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Joshua Adekanye, has proposed that Nigerians should switch to using bicycles to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Speaking at the celebration of the 2023 World Bicycle Day in Ibadan on Saturday, June 3, 2023, Adekanye noted that it's more advisable now for the general public to make use of bicycles for their daily commuting.

Explaining the benefits, the FRSC official said carbon emissions to the atmosphere by vehicles would also be drastically reduced when Nigerians rely more on bicycles to move around.

“Use of bicycle is economically cheap because the cost of a bicycle is not as expensive as using a car or motorcycle,” he said.

Stressing the health benefits, the sector commander noted that cycling will not only improve physical strength but also help to reduce body fat “and keep the heart healthy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cycling may help prevent and manage medical conditions; helps in improving mental health and reduces stress, among other benefits,” Adekanye added.

In a similar vein, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said steps will be taken towards developing bicycle tracks within the Abuja metropolis.

Olusade Adesola, the Permanent Secretary of the FCT disclosed this in a statement by the Director, Information and Communication FCT, Muhammad Sule.

The statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, June 4, 2023, quoted Adesola as saying that bicycle tracks were already captured in the master plan of Abuja city, saying, ”We need to develop them.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This move will deepen the campaign to reduce the effect of climate change, emissions will be reduced if cycling is encouraged.”

The permanent secretary described cycling as an enjoyable and physically beneficial sport which should be encouraged and promoted.

As a people, we need to imbibe the culture of riding bicycles, both as a sport, exercise and means of transportation.

”The benefits of cycling are enormous. It can improve heart health and strengthen the limbs,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Tinubu's first daughter begs Nigerians to support her father

Tinubu's first daughter begs Nigerians to support her father

Anambra community leader wants NLC to dialogue with FG, instead of strike

Anambra community leader wants NLC to dialogue with FG, instead of strike

Call Yahaya Bello to order, Kogi SDP candidate urges President Tinubu

Call Yahaya Bello to order, Kogi SDP candidate urges President Tinubu

Give Tinubu benefit of doubt, for underrated President may perform better – Okechukwu

Give Tinubu benefit of doubt, for underrated President may perform better – Okechukwu

UK firm celebrates Ibrahim as Tinubu’s deputy Chief of Staff

UK firm celebrates Ibrahim as Tinubu’s deputy Chief of Staff

Tinubu administration signals improved executive-legislature relations – Buni

Tinubu administration signals improved executive-legislature relations – Buni

Marketers hail FG over approval to import fuel, says price will crash soon

Marketers hail FG over approval to import fuel, says price will crash soon

Residents, animals fight for dirty water in ponds in this Plateau community

Residents, animals fight for dirty water in ponds in this Plateau community

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others