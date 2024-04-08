ADVERTISEMENT
Stop using forex as collateral for Naira loans, CBN warns bank customers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CBN says the current practice of using foreign currency-denominated collaterals for naira loans would only be allowed in the case of Eurobonds issued by the FG.

CBN Governor, Olayemi (Yemi) Cardoso
CBN Governor, Olayemi (Yemi) Cardoso

Acting Director, Banking Supervision Department of the CBN, Adetona Adedeji, gave the warning in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

Adedeji said that the current practice of using foreign currency-denominated collaterals for Naira loans would only be allowed in the case of Eurobonds issued by the Federal Government.

He said that guarantees of foreign banks, including standby letters of credit would also be allowed

In this regard, all loans currently secured with dollar -denominated collaterals other than as mentioned above should be wound down within 90 days.

“Failing which such exposures shall be risk-weighted 150 per cent for Capital Adequacy Ratio computation in addition to other regulatory sanctions,” he said.

