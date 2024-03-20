ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop turning hotels into dens for drug offenders - NDLEA warns hotel owners

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency noted that hotel owners can play a major role in curbing the menace.

Stop turning hotels into dens for drug offenders - NDLEA warns hotel owners (GuardianNG)
Stop turning hotels into dens for drug offenders - NDLEA warns hotel owners (GuardianNG)

Recommended articles

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Hassan Sani-Abubakar, gave the warning during a meeting with hotel owners on Wednesday,

"Reports showed that hotels are increasingly becoming dens where drug offenders use to run their illicit businesses.

“Such a thing will never be allowed to escalate because the NDLEA in the state is ready to bring offenders at all cost to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, NDLEA Deputy State Commander (DSC), operations and training, Halilu Hamidu said that hotel owners can play a major role in curbing the menace. He noted that the meeting was a response to the directives of the agency’s Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa that all critical stakeholders should be warned before actions are taken.

Also, ASC Kabir Nalule, the head of the agency’s prosecution and legal services, cited constitutional powers vested on the NDLEA to access any premises, with or without a warrant if drug activities are suspected.

Participants at the meeting commended the NDLEA’s efforts and also expressed their readiness to work with the agency to tackle the scourge of drugs in the society.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP crisis deepens as NLC shuts party secretariats, demands Abure's sacking

LP crisis deepens as NLC shuts party secretariats, demands Abure's sacking

Stop turning hotels into dens for drug offenders - NDLEA warns hotel owners

Stop turning hotels into dens for drug offenders - NDLEA warns hotel owners

INMA appoints Legit.ng's Editor-in-Chief Abiola to Africa Advisory Council

INMA appoints Legit.ng's Editor-in-Chief Abiola to Africa Advisory Council

Peter Obi delivers a masterclass in religious cosplay — with a spoonful of politics

Peter Obi delivers a masterclass in religious cosplay — with a spoonful of politics

NAICOM commissioner Olorundare Thomas appointed to NCDMB Governing Council

NAICOM commissioner Olorundare Thomas appointed to NCDMB Governing Council

My husband was killed working - Lagosians lament brutality of land grabbers

My husband was killed working - Lagosians lament brutality of land grabbers

Abia assembly ends ex-governors', deputies pension to reduce State’s expenses

Abia assembly ends ex-governors', deputies pension to reduce State’s expenses

Oyo lawmakers call for enhanced public schools security amid insecurity

Oyo lawmakers call for enhanced public schools security amid insecurity

Kwara assembly tells Gov Abdulrazaq to investigate unstable power supply

Kwara assembly tells Gov Abdulrazaq to investigate unstable power supply

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ndume Ali wants IGP to withdraw officers attached to politicians, and their families. [Punch]

Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families

Abdul’aziz Yar’Adua (PremiumTimes)

Yar’adua replaces Ningi as chairman of Northern Senators’ Forum

Port-Harcourt Refinery [NigerianNewsDirect]

Port Harcourt refinery to start production in 2 weeks - NNPC boss

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

Akpabio won’t resign over budget padding allegation - Senate spokesperson