Stop hate speech against Igbos, it could lead to pogrom, Ohanaeze to other tribes

The reputable businessman also warned that continued hate speeches against the people of Southeast extraction could lead to a pogrom.

He stated this on Saturday, March 16, 2024, while speaking during an interview on Arise News.

Iwuanyanwu noted that Igbos are major stakeholders in the country, courtesy of their contributions to the economic growth of states outside their region through businesses and investments.

However, he said his people have become targets of persecution in some parts of the country, notably Lagos and Abuja.

His comment isn't unconnected with the demolition exercise embarked upon by the Lagos State Government to remove properties illegally erected on canals and other water channels in parts of the state.

He claimed that the exercise was skewed to punish the Igbo people, urging the government to be judicious in its approach and refrain from actions that may give rise to suspicion that it's pursuing a vendetta.

According to him, Igbo people moved to Lagos after the state became the nation's capital and contributed massively to its economic development.

For this reason, he said his people have earned their right to live and own property in the state and have no intention to return to the East, no matter the plot against them.

While appealing to other tribes to stop hateful remarks about people from the east, he vowed that Igbos would rebuke any one of them caught making similar remarks against people from other tribes.

Iwuanyanwu said the alleged hate speech narrative is sipping into the subconscious of the younger ones and may damage their psyche if not stopped.

"The hate speech is a problem and it could lead to pogrom. The younger ones today.. our children are getting worried.

"I read one by somebody who says he's kakanfo the other day. There was nothing he didn't talk about Igbos. He called us all sorts of names, he said every trouble in Yoruba land is caused by Igbos.

You know when an Igbo child in secondary school reads this, they get frightened. They get worried. We Igbos take notice that we (Igbos) are not going to allow anybody, any Igbo man to do the same to other tribes. If they do it, all of us will come out to stop them," the Ohanaeze leader said.

He called on the Federal Government and leaders from other tribes to step in and caution their tribesmen to discontinue the alleged hate campaigns against the Igbos because the trend is having a severe impact on the southeasterners.

"So, we're appealing to the federal government, we're appealing to the other tribes, to tell their people to stop all these hate speeches against Igbos. It affects our children.