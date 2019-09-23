TrainQuarters (www.trainquarters.com), which is the first of its kind in Africa, is an online course platform that makes it easy for African entrepreneurs to create and sell online courses. According to Stephanie Obi and some of the guests at who experienced the demo, the beauty of the platform “is that you don't need to be tech-savvy to use it.”

Stephanie Obi hosts biggest launch party for groundbreaking digital platform, TrainQuarters

From recording and posting videos of everyday life experiences to shopping for clothes, accessories, furniture and even getting a university degree or certifications from the comfort of your living room, technology is constantly changing the way we work and live. Knowledge is bounced off from one time zone to the other in nanoseconds, creating a level playing field for everyone who can access the internet. However, this ability to share solutions online often comes with the price of being tech-savvy or having the resources to pay someone, which could cost so much time and money. And for Stephanie Obi, this is why TrainQuarters was created; to provide a platform for Africans to easily monetize their knowledge.

On the platform’s simplicity and ease of use, the entrepreneur added that “after working with over 200 people to create their online courses, we noticed a trend - The Tech! The tech is very scary. It is overwhelming and many times people feel stuck and disappointed. Many of them wanted to impact lives but they gave up because of the tech. We saw them struggling which was hard to watch so we decided to help them make it easier."

From creating courses to marketing and selling them to building a website, creating an email list, blogpost hosting and more, the platform has everything needed to launch an online course. It also grants users access to online courses at discounted rates- rather than paying for different platforms - along with a support team to enlighten and guide one through the process.

At the launch party, there were live demos showing guests how to use the platform. According to Obi, “if you can use Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, you can use TrainQuarters, it’s that easy” she added.

Over 400 guests trooped in to the launch party venue, defying the non-stop Lagos rain on the day. Some of the guests in attendance include 2019 presidential candidate, Fela Durotoye and wife, founder of House of Tara International, Tara Durotoye; Author & publisher of Clever Clogs Books, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi; Editor at CNN Africa, Stephanie Busari; Executive Chairman at GIG Group, Chuks Ajaero; Founder of Olorisupergal, Tosin Ajibade; Co-founder & COO of Chocolate City Group, Paul Okeugo; renowned business strategist, Steve Harris; top sales coach, Paul Foh and a host of others.

Credits

Photos - Nedum Photography (@nedumphotography)

Project Management & Event Production– WOW Connect (@wowconnect)

Videography – Shola Animashaun

Pop-up Crèche - The Baby Lounge

