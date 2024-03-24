ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commenting on fear of abuse being expressed by some schools of thought, Pedro said that the advantages of state police were higher than the disadvantages.

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]
Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Recommended articles

Pedro made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the 10th Ramadan Lecture organised by Anwar-ul Islam Old Students Association (ACAOSA), on Saturday in Lagos.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said that he had been advocating for state police as far back as 2001, to improve state security.

“As far back as 2001, I have always maintained that the security of this country will be addressed by having state police or community police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are talking about a police system that is indigenous to the people themselves.

“Lagos is overready for the state police. I can assure you that because we have our own Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps already in place and fully kitted and ready with even body cameras.

“I think we are ready to go in Lagos. If any state is ready, I can confirm to you today from what Mr Governor – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – has done, Lagos State is ready.

“Just give the whistle and you see our police officers on the road,” Pedro said.

Stressing the imperative of indigenous police in each state, the legal luminary said such police would have a better understanding of the environment, black spots and escape routes for criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that federal police, who might not be conversant with the terrains of their postings, would not be able to do much like people who were native to the environment.

“The indigenous police will know in the community those who are bad boys and those who are not.

“Criminals will not be able to escape, and if they do, the indigenous police will know their hideouts and where they can be found.

“Now you come and bring a police officer from Kaduna to come and police Lagos Island, evil people will keep escaping.

” If the robbers escape the hand of the community policeman in that community, such indigenous police will know where to go and get them out. So, that is the advantage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on fear of abuse being expressed by some schools of thought, Pedro said that the advantages of state police were higher than the disadvantages.

“I agree with people who are afraid that the state police can be hijacked by some politicians. But in everything in life, there are advantages and disadvantages.

“When the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, I think we should follow the path.

” The only thing is to walk it around to ensure that those potential abuses are curtailed.”

NAN reports that the 10th Annual ACAOSA Ramadan Lecture is entitled “Economic Insecurity in Nigeria -Islamic Solutions”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It drew together many old students of Anwar-ul Islam College Agege, formerly known as Ahmadiyya College Agege.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bandits release 287 Kaduna schoolchildren after 16 days in captivity

Bandits release 287 Kaduna schoolchildren after 16 days in captivity

FG vows to patronise local manufacturers to install 2.5m meters annually

FG vows to patronise local manufacturers to install 2.5m meters annually

Education is dying in Nigeria, people no longer read books – Afenifere leader

Education is dying in Nigeria, people no longer read books – Afenifere leader

DHQ releases phone numbers to report information about Ekpa, other wanted persons

DHQ releases phone numbers to report information about Ekpa, other wanted persons

Dangote to distribute 1m bags of rice nationwide, Kano gets 120,000 bags

Dangote to distribute 1m bags of rice nationwide, Kano gets 120,000 bags

Lagos discounted food market reopens today

Lagos discounted food market reopens today

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General

Lagos worst hit as price of cooking gas increases by over 19% - Report

Lagos worst hit as price of cooking gas increases by over 19% - Report

Troops rescue 78 victims, neutralise 5 terrorists in Borno

Troops rescue 78 victims, neutralise 5 terrorists in Borno

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An image used to illustrate undersea cable. [Punch]

MainOne restores service to some customers as undersea cable repair continues

No recruitment into Immigration, NSCDC, Correctional - FG warns Nigerians

No recruitment into Immigration, NSCDC, Correctional - FG warns Nigerians

Excitement in the air as Lagos discounted food markets open today [NAN]

Excitement in the air as Lagos discounted food markets open today

Delta Senator, Prince Ned Nwoko [PM News]

Ned Nwoko admits he got over ₦1bn for constituency projects