Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

State Governors agree on N22,500 as minimum wage

State Governors agree on N22,500 as minimum wage

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

  • Published:
State Governors agree on N22,500 as minimum wage play

NLC leaders

(Today)

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Tuesday agreed to pay a national minimum wage of N22,500 from the existing N18,000.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of its 2nd emergency meeting held in Abuja.

Yari said that the decision was arrived at  after a briefing from the forum representatives at the Tripartite Committee.

He said that the  welfare of all Nigerians was the ultimate concern of the governors,  saying  in all our states, we are concerned about the deteriorating economic situation experienced by the vulnerable segment of our population.

He said that in  agreeing to a National Minimum Wage, the Forum was even more concerned about development, particularly in the health, education and infrastructure spheres.

“It is therefore our considered position that since the percentage of salaried workers is not more than five per cent of the total working population, our position must not just reflect a figure, but also a sustainable strategy based on ability and capacity to pay, as well as reflective of all our developmental needs in each State.

“After all, Section 3 of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission Act provides that “the Commission shall recommend a proposition of income growth which should be initiated for wage increase and also examined the salary structure in public and private sector with reasonable features of relativity and maximum levels which are in consonance with the national economy

 “It is in this sense that we feel strongly that our acceptable minimum wage must be done in such a way that total personnel cost does not exceed 50 per cent of the revenue available to each State.

“Governors therefore agreed to pay a national minimum wage of N22,500," Yari added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  reports that at the meeting with the governors were the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige and the Minister of Budget and National Planning,  Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma.

ALSO READ: Gov Ortom promises to pay any amount adopted as minimum wage

Some of the governors at the emergency meeting were Kebbi,  Ebonyi,  Imo, Lagos,  Plateau,   Osun,    Ekiti,  Ogun, and Nasarawa represented by Deputy, Adamawa.

The Organised Labour had scheduled Nov. 6  to embark on  nationwide strike to compel government to peg a new minimum wage at N30,000.

The leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and United Labour Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Tuesday held  mass protest across the country as part of sensitisation of workers and Nigerians for the planned industrial action.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abujabullet
2 Tony Anenih: 8 things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'bullet
3 Army blames Shiites for Saturday's clash in Zubabullet

Related Articles

Governors to take position on minimum wage, Tuesday, says Yari
Kaduna crises: NLC condemns violent conflicts
In the fast lane: Female motortaxi drivers on the rise in Bangkok
Lifestyle A researcher rode more than 5,000 miles with Uber and Lyft and discovered the biggest differences between the two ride-hailing giants
Minimum Wage: Kogi Workers stage protest, tasks Buhari
Gov Ortom promises to pay any amount adopted as minimum wage
Lifestyle Faraday Future is almost out of money and forcing some workers to take unpaid leave: Report
"N13.5m not enough, we're underpaid", APC Senator cries out

Local

Gov Obaseki declares three days mourning in Edo for Anenih
Gov Obaseki declares 3 days mourning in Edo for Anenih
APC lawmaker says Senators are underpaid despite N13.5 million running cost.
"N13.5m not enough, we're underpaid", APC Senator cries out
Army receives large consignment of ammunition
Army receives large consignment of ammunition
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja felicitated with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu on his 75 birthday.
Buhari salutes Oba of Lagos at 75
X
Advertisement