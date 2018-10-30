Gov Ortom promises to pay any amount adopted as minimum wage

news

The Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has promised to pay any amount adopted by the Federal Government as minimum wage.

The Governor said this while speaking with labour leaders in Benue state on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

Speaking on Ortom’s behalf, his Chief of Staff, Mr Terwase Orbunde said the Governor is in support of the upward review of workers’ salaries.

“I will work in line with the outcome of the new minimum wage committee.

“I am known for championing improved welfare for workers. I did it when I was the Chairman of Guma Local Government Area.

“When I came on board as governor, primary school teachers were not receiving the N18,000.00 minimum wage. I stepped up their salaries without waiting for them to mount pressure on me to do so.

“I wanted them to be at par with other civil servants in the State.

“They did not march in procession before I increased their salaries. I am not against a better life for workers,” he added

FG, NLC negotiations

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) is demanding N30,000 as the minimum wage for workers.

The government on its part, has proposed that it will increase the minimum wage from the current N18,000 to N24,000 while the state Governors say that they can afford to pay N20,000.

The Governors are expected to meet on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, to make their final position on the matter known.