Soyinka blasts Buhari over statement on rule of law

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over his statement on the rule of law.

Soyinka responded to President Buhari’s recent position that “national security” is superior to the the rule of law.

Disagreeing with Buhari's position, Soyinka said the President has obviously given deep thought to his travails under a military dictatorship, and concluded that his incarceration was also in the “national interest.”

Soyinka also said it is worthy to note that the President's position was made known right before an assembly of officers of the law, the Nigerian Bar Association.

Read Soyinka's full statement here

“Here we go again! At his first coming, it was “I intend to tamper with Freedom of the Press”, and Buhari did proceed to suit action to the words, sending two journalists – Irabor and Thompson – to prison as a reward for their professional integrity.

“Now, a vague, vaporous, but commodious concept dubbed “national interest” is being trotted out as alibi for flouting the decisions of the Nigerian judiciary. President Buhari has obviously given deep thought to his travails under a military dictatorship, and concluded that his incarceration was also in the “national interest”.

“The timing is perfect, and we have cause to be thankful for the advance warning, since not all rulers actually make a declaration of intent, but simply proceed to degrade the authority of the law as part of the routine business of governance. We have been there before. It should be of mere interest, not despondency, that this latest proclamation of dictatorial recidivism has also been made before an assembly of officers of the law, the Nigerian Bar Association. We expect a robust response from the NBA as part of its conclusions.

“There is no short cut to democracy. The history of law, even where uncodified, is as old as humanity. Numerous rulers have tried again and again to annul that institution. Sometimes, they appear to succeed, but in the end, they pay heavy forfeit. So does society. The Rule of Law however outlasts all subverters, however seemingly powerful. If the consequences for society in defence of the Rule of Law were not so costly, any new attempt would be merely banal and boring, hardly deserving of attention. We know, historically, where it will all end.”

Soyinka says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sex

Soyinka accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of awarding oil blocs in exchange for sex, during his stint as Nigeria’s president from 1999 to 2007.

Soyinka made the allegation during his Interventions VIII series, titled ‘Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?’ Gani’s Unfinished Business, in Lagos.

“I now challenge you (Obasanjo) to search your soul, very deeply, and swear to this nation that you never awarded oil blocs in return for sexual gratification,” Soyinka said, noting that Obasanjo should know he doesn’t make accusations lightly and that he despises snide insinuations.

“I do not make accusations lightly and I despise snide insinuations. I believe you know me well enough. And I am no prude, I am not a hypocrite of sexual desire, nor am I interested in the seamy side of power. Take your time, think deeply and remember that each day brings you closer and closer to your Maker and the Day of Judgment-going by your own professions”, Soyinka said.