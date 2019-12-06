The Department of State Services' re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow, has attracted angry reactions from Nigerians, with many condemning the security agency and the presidency.

After being held hostage for almost an hour at a Federal High Court in Abuja, the DSS operatives re-arrested Sowore.

As earlier reported, a dramatic scenario played out in the courtroom on Friday, December 6, 2019 as the DSS officers attempted to re-arrest the Sahara Reporters founder.

The attempt led to a physical struggle between Sowore's supporters and the DSS officials.

Following Sowore's re-arrest, Nigerians took to social media to express their outrage on the matter.