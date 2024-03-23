ADVERTISEMENT
FULL NAMES: Simon Ekpa, 96 others declared wanted by military

Nurudeen Shotayo

The DHQ said Ekpa and others are responsible for crimes of security breaches in the country, including terrorism and insurgency.

Simon Ekpa.
Simon Ekpa.

The Finland-based agitator's name was among the 97 persons declared wanted by the military high command for stoking and engaging in violent crimes in the country.

The crimes range from terrorism, insurgency, and kidnapping suspects, among others.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, confirmed the names of the wanted persons and unveiled their pictures on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The development comes barely a week after reports emerged that the DHQ was planning to declare some people wanted for terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, the names and pictures released contained designated terrorists from the North East and North West, as well as insurgents in the South-East and North Central.

Notably, the aforementioned four regions have been the most impacted by security challenges in the country.

Pictures of persons declared wanted by the DHQ [Twitter:@DHQ]
Pictures of persons declared wanted by the DHQ [Twitter:@DHQ] Pulse Nigeria

The North West Zone accounts for 43 persons, among which are: Alhaji Shingi; Malindi Yakubu; Boka; Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu; Ado Aliero; Bello Turji; Dan Bokkolo; Labi Yadi; Nagala; Saidu Idris; Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

The wanted persons in the North East, a region ravaged by Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, totalled 33.

Some of them are Abu Zaida; Modu Sulum; Baba Data; Ahmad; Sani Teacher; Baa Sadiq; Abdul Saad; Kaka Abi; Mohammad Khalifa; Umar Tella; Abu Mutahid; Mallam Mohammad; Mallam Tahiru Baga; Uzaiya and Ali Ngule .

Also, a total of 21 Insurgents and violent criminals were declared wanted in the southeast and North Central Area.

They are Simon Ekpa; Chika Edoziem; Egede; Zuma ; ThankGod; Gentle; Flavour ; Mathew; David Ndubuisi; High Chief Williams Agbor; Ebuka Nwaka; Friday Ojimka; Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk ; David Ezekwem Chidiebube and Amobi Chinonso Okafor aka Temple among others.

Nurudeen Shotayo

