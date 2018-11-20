Pulse.ng logo
Shooting: Police urge Enugu residents not to panic

The command also urged residents to stay away from the range located behind Superior Police Officers Mess, Agbani Road, within Enugu metropolis.

  • Published:
Girl gives man poisoned chocolate bar and tries to steal his bike play Shooting: Police urge Enugu residents not to panic (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

Enugu State Police Command has urged residents of Enugu not to panic as it carries out a two-day shooting exercise at its shooting range.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the exercise would commence from 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Arrangements have been concluded for a successful conduct of shooting range exercise organized by the command through Police Mobile Force Squadron 3.

“The exercise is meant for personnel of Police Mobile Force Squadron 3 drawn from various divisions and formations across the state under the Quick Intervention Unit (QIU) programme as directed by the Inspector-General Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

“The shooting range programme, which is part of the training, is aimed at enhancing the shooting ability and skills of personnel who have been on four weeks intensive training at the training ground of the Police Mobile Force Squadron 3.

“To this end, the command wishes to inform members of the public, especially those residing within the range axis, not to panic or entertain fear during the exercise.’’

According to him, it is a routine training exercise carried out by the command to enhance professionalism of its personnel in weapon handling.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

