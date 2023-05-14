The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shettima, Irabor, others unveil Ndace’s books in honour of Buratai

Bayo Wahab

The books highlight the war against Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency in the North-east.

A cross section of eminent Nigerians at the launching of three books authored by Mall. Jibrin Baba Ndace, a veteran defence correspondent on Saturday, May 13, 2023. [Ndace]
A cross section of eminent Nigerians at the launching of three books authored by Mall. Jibrin Baba Ndace, a veteran defence correspondent on Saturday, May 13, 2023. [Ndace]

Recommended articles

The books are, “Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai,” “Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command” and “The Lonely Grave and Other Poems”.

The trilogy’s presentation and launching event took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The books which highlight the war against Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency in the North-east were written specifically to aid in the visualisation of the horrors terrorists have visited on citizens and how the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, Civilian JTF confronted them under the leadership of the 20th Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima, represented by Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, congratulated Ndace, the celebrant-author, for joining the league of writers, who have chosen to document the story of Nigeria’s counter-insurgency war, from a witness perspective.

He described Ndace’s trilogy as not only mere biographies but outstanding intellectual works.

The VP-elect observed that readers of Ndace’s newly-published books would find in them factual narratives of how the Nigerian military and its troops have been at the forefront of protecting the country’s sovereignty, from the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, fighters, most especially.

Magashi, on his part, noted that the media, in particular, has a responsibility as warranted by the principle of developmental journalism not to incite hate and inflame passion, but to inform, educate and mobilize support for the armed forces.

The Defence Minister said, “I therefore, congratulate Gen. Buratai for his exceptional and patriotic service to our fatherland, and wish the author greater milestone in his career and new-found role as a contributor to military history”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Leo Irabor, in a goodwill message, explained that the leadership of Gen. Buratai joined troops to fight insurgents from the frontline, so as to encourage and lift the morale of the latter.

“One thing is, Gen. Buratai is a man who listens to his surbodinates and he has great influence on the men and officers of the armed forces, and posterity will judge him most kindly,” said the CDS.

Buratai, while speaking, appreciated the author for documenting the historical period he served as Nigeria’s 20th Army Chief.

He, however, recognized the efforts of his successor, late Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and a past Chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun (rtd), among other senior military officers, who assisted him prosecute the counter-insurgency war.

Earlier, Alh. Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Chairman and CEO of Blueprint Newspapers, in his welcome address, described Ndace as a mentee that has continued to make him proud.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “He has continued to be steadfast, dependable, loyal, and patriotic to the Nigerian cause. Ndace, indeed, has earned a sterling reputation as one of the best defence correspondents Nigeria ever had”.

Speaking on why he embarked on the project which took him five years of hard work, Ndace, the immediate-past Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, noted that he was encouraged by the need to document that phase of the war against insurgency in which he was a witness.

“These books were inspired by many veterans who fought on and off the war field. Soldiers who sacrificed their lives to serve our great nation, the courage they exhibited and the aftermath of their gruesome experiences.

“Amongst many soldiers and servicemen, Lt. Gen. TY Buratai occupies a large part of the storytelling.

“Lt. Gen TY Buratai is a retired Nigerian army General, former Chief of Army Staff, who was appointed in 2015 and retired in January 2021,” the award-winning embedded journalist said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima, Irabor, others unveil Ndace’s books in honour of Buratai

Shettima, Irabor, others unveil Ndace’s books in honour of Buratai

Bode George meets APC leaders, says nothing personal against Tinubu

Bode George meets APC leaders, says nothing personal against Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event

Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event

Marwa hails Adeleke as dancing, performing governor

Marwa hails Adeleke as dancing, performing governor

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

80 passport officers on trial for extortion, 8 others dismissed – NIS

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning of 10th NASS leadership

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

Kebbi govt allocates land for WACOT Rice Academy project

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport

One of the students of Regina Pacis Secondary School, Onitsha in Anambra State behind the Smart Sticks for the blind. [ChannelsTV]

Anambra students invent smart walking sticks for the blind