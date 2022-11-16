RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shehu Sani tells China to be cautious in approving loans for Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sani urged China to grant only loans that will stimulate development in the country.

Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani

Sani also proposed that loans that are being sourced from China must be the ones that will have direct impact on the economy of the country.

He made the appeal while speaking at a round table organised by the Center for China Studies (CCS) in Abuja on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The event, themed, “20th National Congress of CPC: Outcomes and Significance for Nigeria and Africa,” also had in attendance the Director of the CCS, Charles Onunaiju, and other stakeholders.

Sani, who commended China for its developmental stride in Nigeria and Africa at large, cautioned the Asian giant that Nigeria was already burdened by heavy loan profile hence, only loans that will stimulate development should be encouraged henceforth.

Sani's words: “It is important that as much as your country wants to support to ensure that our projects are being executed, also be mindful that those in government are there for a period of time.

“Loans that are being sourced from your country should be the ones that are most important, the ones that will have a direct impact on the economy of our country.

“You can help our debt profile and you can do that through those who come to you. Always have the courage to tell them the truth.”

The Senator also appealed to the ruling Chinese Communist Party to invite leaders of Nigeria’s political parties to its next congress for them to learn how the Chinese are using the platform to drive development in their country.

Sani's words: There are a lot of things we can learn from China because we are different politically.

“The CPC meets every five years to evaluate the last five years and what will happen in the next five years. Nigerian politicians only meet every four years for elections.

“We don’t even know the model to copy. Our idea of governance is simply getting into power, inviting our friends and family and creating a semblance of the representation of the people and starting a government.”

Onunauju calls for seriousness: On his part, Onunaiju said party congresses should focus on solving problems and not a jamboree.

Onanuju's words:It’s not about candidates emerging, of course, such issues are resolved, but more importantly, congresses are a platform to think, to reflect on how far they have gone and then identify challenges and design the next course of action.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

