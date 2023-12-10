Senators donate ₦1m each from salaries to Tudun Biri drone attack victims

The generous gesture involves the collective donation of one-month salaries, totaling a significant ₦109 million, to assist those affected by the tragic incident.

A delegation led by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, visited Kaduna State to personally extend their sympathies to the affected community.

During the visit, Senator Barau expressed the Senate's deep concern for the heartbreaking loss of over 100 lives in the unfortunate attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In this hour of grief, we stand in solidarity with the affected people, their families, and the state government. On behalf of the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, and all 109 senators, we convey our heartfelt condolences," Senator Barau solemnly stated.

"As a gesture of support, all 109 senators have unanimously agreed to donate their one-month salaries, totaling ₦109 million, to assist the victims," he added.

The move has been welcomed by the Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani, who expressed appreciation for the visit and support from both the executive and legislative branches in the aftermath of the incident. Governor Uba Sani, however, cautioned against exploiting the tragedy to stoke religious or ethnic divisions in the state.

Condemning any attempts to politicise the tragedy, Governor Uba Sani affirmed that the incident was not linked to religious or ethnic differences. He stated the unity among Christians and Muslims in Kaduna, underscoring their collective stance against attempts to sow discord. "Both Christians and Muslims are one," he declared.