ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senators donate ₦1m each from salaries to Tudun Biri drone attack victims

Ima Elijah

Condemning any attempts to politicise the tragedy, Governor Uba Sani affirmed that the incident was not linked to religious or ethnic differences.

Principal officers of the 10th Nigerian Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio (second from left) [Tope Brown]
Principal officers of the 10th Nigerian Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio (second from left) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

The generous gesture involves the collective donation of one-month salaries, totaling a significant ₦109 million, to assist those affected by the tragic incident.

A delegation led by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, visited Kaduna State to personally extend their sympathies to the affected community.

During the visit, Senator Barau expressed the Senate's deep concern for the heartbreaking loss of over 100 lives in the unfortunate attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In this hour of grief, we stand in solidarity with the affected people, their families, and the state government. On behalf of the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, and all 109 senators, we convey our heartfelt condolences," Senator Barau solemnly stated.

"As a gesture of support, all 109 senators have unanimously agreed to donate their one-month salaries, totaling ₦109 million, to assist the victims," he added.

The move has been welcomed by the Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani, who expressed appreciation for the visit and support from both the executive and legislative branches in the aftermath of the incident. Governor Uba Sani, however, cautioned against exploiting the tragedy to stoke religious or ethnic divisions in the state.

Condemning any attempts to politicise the tragedy, Governor Uba Sani affirmed that the incident was not linked to religious or ethnic differences. He stated the unity among Christians and Muslims in Kaduna, underscoring their collective stance against attempts to sow discord. "Both Christians and Muslims are one," he declared.

Governor Uba Sani also reiterated the state government's commitment to enhancing security efforts and collaborating with security agencies to ensure the safety of residents. Furthermore, he renewed the call for the establishment of state police to bolster regional security operations.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senators donate ₦1m each from salaries to Tudun Biri drone attack victims

Senators donate ₦1m each from salaries to Tudun Biri drone attack victims

ECOWAS Chairman Tinubu tells West African leaders to prioritise good governance

ECOWAS Chairman Tinubu tells West African leaders to prioritise good governance

Sen Kingibe to deploy marshals to tackle gender-based violence in FCT communities

Sen Kingibe to deploy marshals to tackle gender-based violence in FCT communities

Tinubu government wants Nigerians to produce more coconuts to create wealth

Tinubu government wants Nigerians to produce more coconuts to create wealth

Chief of Defence Staff pleads for understanding amidst drone attack fallout

Chief of Defence Staff pleads for understanding amidst drone attack fallout

NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy

NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy

Katsina governor joins security officers to rescue kidnapped man after gun battle

Katsina governor joins security officers to rescue kidnapped man after gun battle

Nigerians will experience sunshine, haziness for next 3 days

Nigerians will experience sunshine, haziness for next 3 days

SERAP challenges NNPC to disclose daily oil production, revenue details

SERAP challenges NNPC to disclose daily oil production, revenue details

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Kano govt uncovers warehouse for diversion of palliatives

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

Police arrest Gov Yusuf’s aide, 1 other for allegedly diverting state's palliatives

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

Anglican Bishop tells FG to declare 3-day national fasting and prayers for Nigeria

David Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US, Embassy in Nigeria. [Guardian]

US embassy has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians who want to 'japa' this year