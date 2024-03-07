ADVERTISEMENT
Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Bayo Wahab

According to Udende, over 50 residents of the Logo and Katsina-Ala area were recently killed by men who disguised as herders.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
The lawmakers made this move following a motion by Senator Emmanuel Udende, representing Benue North-East.

The motion is titled “Motion On the Continuing Killings by Suspected Terrorists Parading as Herdsmen and Increasing Insecurity in Kwande, Ukum, Logo And Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas in the Benue North-East Senatorial District Of Benue State.”

Udende’s motion came after a militia clash in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. The incident according to ThePunch left no less than 30 people dead.

The attack was reportedly perpetrated by rival militias led by two notorious gang leaders identified as ‘Full Fire’ and ‘Chain.’

One of the gang leaders was said to have hired the services of external bandits to invade the Gbagir community in the Ukum LGA to oust another militia gang leader in the area, ThePunch reports.

In the clash that ensued, many members of the rival militia gangs were killed. 12 innocent farmers caught in the crossfire were also killed, while about 30 people sustained injuries.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization] Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the incident, a traditional leader, who spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity said, the fight started on Tuesday morning after a Tiv militia leader in Ukum kidnapped another Fulani militia leader, identified as Alhaji Gana.

The Tiv militia group is reportedly based in the neighbouring Chinkai community in the Wukari LGA of Taraba State.

According to the monarch, Gana was kidnapped alongside his family members, who were known for banditry and kidnappings.

He said, “After kidnapping them, he asked for ₦100m ransom but he was given ₦5m. After collecting the money, he killed the hostages.

“The murder of the hostages sparked outrage among his gang members in Taraba State. This happened over the weekend.

“What followed was that another militia gang leader in Ukum now went and joined forces with the Fulani militia gang in Taraba to help them eliminate the rival gang in Ukum that killed their leader, Alhaji Gana.

“From what we gathered, over 40 persons who were mainly bandits have been killed, though we have a record of about 12 farmers who were caught in the crossfire. Over 30 others were injured while some are also missing.”

The monarch said seven members of the Adzandeh family were caught in the crossfire.

