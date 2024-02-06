ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate summons service chiefs over security challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The summoning of the Service Chiefs comes in the wake of mounting concerns regarding the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Nigeria's service chiefs [Presidency]
Nigeria's service chiefs [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This critical decision was announced by Senatotr Adetokunbo Abiru, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, during a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, February 06.

The summoning of the Service Chiefs comes in the wake of mounting concerns regarding the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Abiru clarified that the interface between the committee and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, was postponed to accommodate the urgent engagement with the Service Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Abiru, the postponement was necessitated by the Senate's commitment to thoroughly grill the Service Chiefs on Wednesday and Thursday.

"After waiting for close to two hours for the CBN governor on the planned interface, we have resolved to postpone it to Friday, by 9:00 a.m prompt," Abiru stated.

He further explained, "The postponement of the interface between our committee and the CBN governor arose from the fact that he, and other managers of the nation’s economy, have been interfacing with our colleagues in the House of Representatives since morning without knowing when exactly the session will end."

In addition to addressing security concerns, the Senate also observed a moment of silence for the late Bukar Ibrahim after a closed-door session lasting over two hours.

Senator Ahmad Lawan led the motion to honor Ibrahim's memory, with the Senate resolving to send a nine-man delegation for a condolence visit to the Government of Yobe and the family of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sennator Adamu Aliero, representing PDP-Kebbi, will lead the delegation on this solemn mission.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate summons service chiefs over security challenges

Senate summons service chiefs over security challenges

Cardoso blames increase in Nigerian students studying abroad for economic woes

Cardoso blames increase in Nigerian students studying abroad for economic woes

Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

Tinubu inducts new aircrafts into Nigerian Air Force fleet

Trial of Yahaya Bello’s cousin hits snag over prosecution witness' health

Trial of Yahaya Bello’s cousin hits snag over prosecution witness' health

Minister of Finance Edun commends economic progress under Tinubu

Minister of Finance Edun commends economic progress under Tinubu

Governor Mutfwang sacks heads of tertiary institutions, dissolves governing board

Governor Mutfwang sacks heads of tertiary institutions, dissolves governing board

Al-Muhibbah Open University begins academic session with 14 courses

Al-Muhibbah Open University begins academic session with 14 courses

Here are the features of 1xbet to know

Here are the features of 1xbet to know

Police commissioner in Nasarawa denies recognition of Miyetti Allah's vigilante group

Police commissioner in Nasarawa denies recognition of Miyetti Allah's vigilante group

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Atiku Abubakar. [Punch]

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde