Senate summons service chiefs over security challenges

This critical decision was announced by Senatotr Adetokunbo Abiru, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, during a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, February 06.

The summoning of the Service Chiefs comes in the wake of mounting concerns regarding the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Abiru clarified that the interface between the committee and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, was postponed to accommodate the urgent engagement with the Service Chiefs.

According to Abiru, the postponement was necessitated by the Senate's commitment to thoroughly grill the Service Chiefs on Wednesday and Thursday.

"After waiting for close to two hours for the CBN governor on the planned interface, we have resolved to postpone it to Friday, by 9:00 a.m prompt," Abiru stated.

He further explained, "The postponement of the interface between our committee and the CBN governor arose from the fact that he, and other managers of the nation’s economy, have been interfacing with our colleagues in the House of Representatives since morning without knowing when exactly the session will end."

In addition to addressing security concerns, the Senate also observed a moment of silence for the late Bukar Ibrahim after a closed-door session lasting over two hours.

Senator Ahmad Lawan led the motion to honor Ibrahim's memory, with the Senate resolving to send a nine-man delegation for a condolence visit to the Government of Yobe and the family of the deceased.

