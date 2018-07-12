Pulse.ng logo
Senate receives State Police bill

The bill is seeking for the establishment of State and Community Police in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja play Senate receives State Police bill (Nigeria Police Watch)

The Senate has received a bill seeking for the establishment of State and community Police in Nigeria.

The bill is sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and seventy-five other lawmakers.

The bill entitled "Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill, 2018" scaled first reading on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Ekweremadu expressed optimism that the bill would scale second reading, public hearing, third reading and further transmitted to the President for assent.

The Senate had on July 4, 2018, mandated its constitutional review committee to put in machinery to amend the constitution to allow for the creation of State Police.

Similarly, the Police Reform Bill has scaled second reading at the Senate.

According to Senate President Bukola Saraki, the bill would repeal and re-enact the Police Act of 1943 to meet the current security challenges in the country

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

