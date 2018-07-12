Senate receives State Police bill

news

The Senate has received a bill seeking for the establishment of State and community Police in Nigeria.

The bill is sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and seventy-five other lawmakers.

The bill entitled "Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill, 2018" scaled first reading on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Ekweremadu expressed optimism that the bill would scale second reading, public hearing, third reading and further transmitted to the President for assent.

ALSO READ: Senate adopts report on review of Nigeria’s security infrastructure

The Senate had on July 4, 2018, mandated its constitutional review committee to put in machinery to amend the constitution to allow for the creation of State Police.

Similarly, the Police Reform Bill has scaled second reading at the Senate.

According to Senate President Bukola Saraki, the bill would repeal and re-enact the Police Act of 1943 to meet the current security challenges in the country