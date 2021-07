Senate passes bills establishing 3 universities

The bills are Federal University of Science and Technology Lau, Taraba State; Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, Delta State; and City University of Technology Auchi, Edo State.

The passage of the bills followed the consideration and adoption of three separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Sandy Onuh, in his presentation on behalf of the Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, in Delta State, would offer graduates knowledge in research to improve on agricultural extension and general agricultural practices.

In another presentation on the report of the Conference Committee on the establishment of City University of Technology, Auchi, Onuh said the Senate and House of Representatives met and deliberated on the two versions of the bill.