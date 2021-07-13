RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate passes bills establishing 3 universities

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The passage of the bills followed the consideration and adoption of three separate reports.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary session passed bills establishing three universities.

Recommended articles

The bills are Federal University of Science and Technology Lau, Taraba State; Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, Delta State; and City University of Technology Auchi, Edo State.

The passage of the bills followed the consideration and adoption of three separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Sandy Onuh, in his presentation on behalf of the Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, in Delta State, would offer graduates knowledge in research to improve on agricultural extension and general agricultural practices.

In another presentation on the report of the Conference Committee on the establishment of City University of Technology, Auchi, Onuh said the Senate and House of Representatives met and deliberated on the two versions of the bill.

According to him, it has been resolved that the harmonised version be adopted by each of the two chambers of the National Assembly for approval.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria loses $26.3bn annually to piracy, sea robbery, others - Buhari

Police arrest 16 undergraduates during cult initiation in Niger

Senate passes bills establishing 3 universities

Buhari vows to help keep Cameroon united despite secession crisis

'We are lucky, and should congratulate ourselves,' Buhari tells Nigerians

Lawmakers shoot down FG's plan to arm firefighters with guns

Lawmakers plan to pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill on Thursday

Senate sets up commission to prosecute electoral offenders

Declare state of emergency on unemployment - Reps urge Buhari