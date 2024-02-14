Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Lawmakers observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of Wigwe, his wife, son, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, along with two crew members who lost their lives in the California crash near the Nevada border.

Senator Allwell Onyeso from Rivers East Senatorial District moved a motion urging the Federal Government and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to collaborate with their US counterparts, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), to investigate the cause of the tragedy. The Senate called for transparency in the findings to be shared with the Nigerian public.

In related developments, US authorities reported witness accounts suggesting rainy weather conditions at the time of the accident.

