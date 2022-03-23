Senate encourages security agencies to be proactive in tracking banditry

The call was made to the agencies by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege in response to a call made by the Deputy Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi representing Niger North District.

Senator Abdullahi made the call to the Senate while drawing the attention of the lawmakers to the onslaught of bandits that is being experienced in his Senatorial District recently, explaining how the Divisional Police Officer, some policemen and other residents were murdered by the criminal elements.

In response, the Deputy Senate President said, “From your personal explanation, it is clear that they’ve done their best, we are not unmindful of that.

“They were able to come back with a reprisal to take them out.

“We would have wished that they took proactive action, and not an action coming after lives have been lost.

“Be that as it may, we will continue to encourage security agencies to do all they can to police as much of our territory, especially in Niger State, which is about one of the largest landmass we have in this country.”