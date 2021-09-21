Senate approves bill to establish Orthopedic Hospital in Kogi

Also passed was a bill to establish the Federal College of Education, Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti.

The approval followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committees on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

The reports were presented by Senators Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC -Kwara) and Nora Daduut (APC -Plateau).

Oloriegbe in his presentation, observed that Nigeria was one of the densely populated countries in the world, plagued with poverty and an exceedingly high burden of disease.

According to him, Orthopedics such as musculoskeletal disorders, spine disease, cancers, tumors and congenital defects are suffered by many citizens without adequate care.

He explained that, Orthopedic hospitals were important in improving healthcare in patients, adding that locating one in Dekina would bring healthcare closer to residents of densely populated urban and rural communities.

Also, a bill seeking to provide legal framework for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre Deba, Gombe, scaled second reading.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC- Gombe ) was referred by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

The committee, chaired by Oloriegbe, was given four weeks to report back to plenary.

In a related development, a bill to establish the Federal College of Education, Bassambiri, Bayelsa also scaled second reading.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Biobarakuma Degi -Eremienyo.

The senate president referred the bill after it was considered, to the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative work.