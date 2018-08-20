Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Sect destroys 40 houses in revenge attack in Borno village

Boko Haram Sect destroys 40 houses in revenge attack in Borno Village — Police

The Borno state commissioner of Police disclosed this to newsmen at a press conference.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sect destroys 40 houses in revenge attack in Borno village play

Boko Haram fighters

(BBC)

The Borno Police Command said on Monday that Boko Haram insurgents burnt down 40 houses in a reprisal attack in Mailari Village in Guzamala Local government Area of the state on Sunday.

Mr Demien Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who disclosed this at a news conference said that the terrorists stormed the town at about 8 p.m.

Chukwu said that the command had yet to ascertain the casualty figure.

“Two weeks earlier, the vigilante in that community arrested a Boko Haram element with AK47 and after beating him, he was handed over to the military.

“The marauding militants who were pissed with the development, decided to lunch the massive attack to revenge the arrest. They passed several villages on their way to Mailari.

“Luckily, about a week ago, we deployed one full unit of policemen including SARS to protect the community.

“Consequently, while they were returning from their mission, they were repelled by our team on patrol, which prevented them from raising down the entire community,” he said.

ALSO READ: Terrorists kill 19 in fresh Borno attack

On the Alau Dam attack, Chukwu said that preliminary investigation revealed that the dam came under attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

“Initially, it was not clear if the affected dyke was washed away due to lack of maintenance or if it was actually vandalised.”

He said that the insurgents had actually tampered with the embankment holding back the water, leading to flooding in Kayamla Village.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President vows to jail more peoplebullet
2 Daura Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recallbullet
3 In Osun Government declares Monday public holiday for Isese festivalbullet

Related Articles

UNICEF Agency applauds Nigeria Army over 23 children rescued from Boko Haram
Opinion This badly broken Nigeria is in urgent need of a surgeon
Boko Haram Army hands over 23 minors rescued from terrorist group to UNICEF
Nigerian News Roundup 'President' Saraki, PVC extension and other top stories of the week
African News Roundup Mali re-elects 73-year-old President and other African stories of the week
Boko Haram Terrorists kill 19 in fresh Borno attack
Sallah Celebration Borno governor’s wife donates 100 rams to clerics, vulnerables

Local

Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Saraki
Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate President
Buhari in Katsina ahead of Sallah celebration
Buhari President in Katsina ahead of Sallah festivities
Why we demolished Yinka Ayefele's Music House - Oyo govt
Yinka Ayefele Why we demolished musicians Music House - Oyo govt
7 corruption allegations APC says will stop Saraki's presidential ambition
2019 Election 7 corruption allegations that will frustrate Saraki's presidential ambition - APC