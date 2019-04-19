On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Johnson was reportedly accidentally shot by Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan of the Gbagada division of the Special Anti Cultism Squad (SACS) of the Lagos State Police Command while watching a football match.

Kolade’s death caused a major outrage as Nigerians took to social media to protest against police brutality.

Kolade has however been buried on Thursday, April 18, 2019, amid tears.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has reportedly dismissed Inspector Olalekan, the police officer that allegedly killed Kolade.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Lagos Command, Bala Elkana, an Orderly Room Trial that commenced on Monday, April 1, found Olalekan guilty of Johnson's fatal shooting and was dismissed from the Force during a judgement read on Thursday, April 4.

Olalekan was tried on three charges including discreditable conduct, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority.