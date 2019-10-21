Former Senate President Bukola Saraki will temporarily handover two of his Lagos homes to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because there are allegedly "proceeds of unlawful activities."

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of properties of Saraki perched in upmarket Ikoyi, Lagos.

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu (The Nation)

Counsel for the anti-graft EFCC, Nnaemeka Omewa, had approached the court seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties located at 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa local government area of Lagos.

Part of the EFCC's prayers included the following: “An order of this honourable court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria landed property with appurtenances situate, lying and known as N0. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State found and recovered from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity”.

Cleared of corruption

Bukola Saraki during his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (Nigeria News Direct )

Saraki, 56, lost a senate re-election bid from his district of Kwara in February of 2019. He has long been plagued by allegations of corrupt enrichment in public office.

Before his defection to the opposition PDP from the governing APC in July of 2018, Saraki was tried for false declaration of assets, corruption and money laundering.

He was eventually cleared of the charges by the Supreme Court.