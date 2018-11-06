Saraki condemns police late response to Ekweremadu’s distress call

news

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has criticised the Nigerian Police for responding to Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu’s distress call.

According to reports, there was an assassination attempt on Ekweremadu’s life on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

Saraki also mandated the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged assassination attempt, Vanguard reports.

Narrating his ordeal, the Deputy Senate President told his colleagues in the Senate that the assassins entered his house around 4:00 am with the intention of killing him.

Ekweremadu also added that the calls placed to Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris’ phone failed.

Nobody is safe

Speaking further, the Deputy Senate President called on Nigerians to be conscious of their private security, adding that nobody is safe in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Ekweremadu to contest for Senate seat for 5th time

He also revealed that a member of the gang was caught and handed over the Police unit in the Apo.

The Senate President also advised the Police to be nonpartisan in carrying out its duty of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.